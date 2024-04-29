ADVERTISEMENT
No road can be constructed in Ghana without my permission — Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his authority concerning the equitable allocation of development initiatives nationwide.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Discussing road infrastructure during a gathering with supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ejisu on April 28, 2024, the president emphasized his decisive role in road construction projects across the nation.

His remarks came during the concluding rally for the NPP candidate ahead of a by-election prompted by the passing of the Ejisu Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

"Since he was removed, which road has he constructed?" he asked.

"I don't say this to boast but there is no road that can be constructed in Ghana without my permission. From today till the 7th of January, the government in power is an NPP government led by Akufo-Addo.

"If you need someone to catch the attention of an NPP president, we need an NPP MP," he stated.

He further underscored the need for the NPP to retain its slight majority in Parliament to make his government’s business in the last few months smoother.

The Ejisu by-election is slated for April 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP has cautioned constituents in Ejisu to desist from voting for an independent candidate in the upcoming by-elections.

He said a vote for the independent candidate in the race, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, is a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Addressing the electorate at a final campaign rally ahead of the Ejisu by-election, Bawumia emphasized the significance of party loyalty and unity, cautioning against not supporting the NPP candidate.

He underscored the slim margin in parliament, with the NPP holding 138 seats against the NDC's 137, highlighting the importance of every vote in securing a stronger mandate for the ruling party.

