NPP can't win 2024 elections if it's free and fair - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Tamakloe further highlighted his concerns, saying, “I mean, you know what has happened in government during my party’s tenure.” He also questioned the leadership of the party, describing it as “unfortunately led by an autocrat.”

Dr. Tamakloe also shared his thoughts on the upcoming election, saying, “I don’t know who will win the next election. That I can’t tell.” However, he expressed his doubts about the NPP’s chances, stating, “What I’m saying is that if NPP allows the next election to be held freely, there is no way they can win.”

When asked to choose between Mahama and Bawumia as leaders, Dr. Tamakloe replied, “I will always go in for somebody who has done it before and has experience. So this will be Mahama.” He emphasised the importance of experience in leadership.

In a previous interview, Dr. Tamakloe called on President Akufo-Addo to apologise to Ghanaians for his performance.

“Kennedy Agyapong’s call, to me, is a very good call. But one thing is that you ask yourself, has it come too late or too early? To me it’s come too late,” the NPP stalwart noted.

“When there is economic hardship it’s the rank and file that suffer. There are people who cannot have a meal a day. They live on water and even water, it’s a problem, bottle or pure water you know how much it costs.

“The President, as Nkrumah used to do years ago, should come out with a dawn broadcast as Nkrumah did for all Ghanaians to listen to his apology, maybe that might turn the minds of the people,” 3news.com quoted him to have said in an interview.

He also criticised the government for failing to deliver on its promises, stating, "They gave us promises which have not been fulfilled, assurances which never came. Indeed, democracy itself, which is the foundation of our party, has been grossly destroyed."