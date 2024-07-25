NPP in its present state is not attractive to me — Professor Frimpong-Boateng

He said "I subscribe to the ideas of the U.P. tradition, but at the same time, we must honour Nkrumah, who did so much for us. We belong to certain traditions for certain reasons, but that doesn't mean we should demonize our opponents."

"However, the NPP in its present configuration is not attractive to me," myjoyonline.com quoted Prof Boateng to have said.

His discontent, he explained, stems from his experiences following the release of his controversial report on illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report exposed widespread illegal mining activities and implicated several high-profile individuals, leading to significant backlash.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng revealed that the treatment he received from the party after the report's publication was unjust, highlighting deeper issues within the party's governance.

In March 2023, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng revealed that top officials of the NPP including Ministers in government at the seat of government are involved in the illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey.

He explained that some of the government appointees who supervised his ousting from the Ministry continued the illegal mining.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with state broadcaster GBC on the allegations of some 500 missing excavators from galamseyers in 2020, Prof Frimpong Boateng said it was a fabrication by some individuals in government to get him out of the way.

The excavators seized from illegal miners were said to have gone missing in February 2020 prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the excavators.

Calls were made for the missing excavators to be traced and accounted for while persons responsible for the disappearance of the heavy-duty equipment were arrested and prosecuted.