NPP is the source of all anti-poverty initiatives – Atta Akyea

He highlighted the free senior high school policy as a key programme empowering Ghanaians for the next two decades.

“So you are going to see another level of a serious issue and the blueprint that we will depend on so that we come out of our economic difficulties. The free SHS came from the NPP and that is the paradigm shift in trying to empower the nation for even the next twenty years,” he stated.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NPP manifesto launch today, 18 August 2024, in Takoradi, Atta Akyea mentioned that the 2024 manifesto of the NPP will outline programmes and ideas aimed at overcoming the country’s current challenges.

He hinted that the content of the NPP manifesto document shows that the future of Ghana rests with the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, not the opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama.

“Anything of consequence that will bind rope poverty always comes from the NPP. So very critical ideas will evolve out of this manifesto but what is important is that after the manifesto launch, we should all see the future of this country is not with the recycled Mahama but is with Dr Bawumia,” he stated.