Joe Ghartey has been one of the few names tipped to run for the NPP flagbearership position when Nana Addo's tenure ends.

The MP who was the Minister for Railways and Development was not re-appointed due to his intentions to contest the NPP presidential race.

At the Manhyia palace on Friday, October 1, 2021, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while introducing his entourage, with whom he visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, said "Asantehene, allow me to introduce my team members. Here is your grandson, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, my Agric Minister who wants to become the President. Nana, this is Alan Kyeremanten, he has been vying for my seat for a very long time, a very workaholic Minister."

Ben Ephson speaking on the development said the two must be sacked from the government.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "the President must sack the two Ministers once he has acknowledged that they are interested in the Presidency. By the same rule that applied with Joe Ghartey when he spoke in that radio interview, he must sack the two.

"The President had said that he will not allow people to be ministers and still campaign to be president and that rule affected Joe Ghartey."

Ephson also stated that the Agriculture Minister stands no chance of winning the presidential primaries of the NPP considering his age.