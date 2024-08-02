ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP's failures show in markets; vote NDC for lower living costs – Opoku-Agyemang

Kojo Emmanuel

The running mate of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has raised concerns about the rising cost of food products in Ghana, highlighting the severe economic challenges facing many citizens.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman
Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

According to the former Education Minister, the escalating prices of essential food items have made life increasingly difficult for ordinary Ghanaians under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Recommended articles

Addressing market leaders, traders, commercial drivers, and commuters at the Mankessim market in the Mfantseman constituency in the Central Region as part of her tour of the region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pointed out that the cost of basic foodstuffs such as rice, maize, tomatoes, and cooking oil has skyrocketed in recent months.

She attributed this surge to several factors, including poor economic management, high inflation rates, and the depreciating value of the Ghanaian cedi.

She said "We all go to the market, and therefore we know how expensive and unbearable the cost of items, including food products, have become.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you want a change for the better, then vote for the NDC to return to power to effectively manage the country to reduce the cost of living."

Additionally, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called for immediate policy interventions to address the issue.

NDC running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
NDC running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Pulse Ghana

"Ghanaians don't need a lecture to know the extent of failure due to the mismanagement. Everything is clear in the markets and shops," she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

She suggested that the government should focus on boosting local agricultural production to reduce dependency on imported food products, which are often subject to price fluctuations in the global market.

Her remarks have resonated with many Ghanaians who are grappling with the high cost of living.

Market surveys indicate that the prices of staple foods have doubled or even tripled in some cases over the past year.

Traders and consumers alike are feeling the pinch, with many calling for urgent government intervention.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Mahama as President didn't do any dev't projects for Northerners - Bawumia

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

'Agyapadie' document contains total fiction fabricated to fan hatred — Okyenhene

John Mahama

Godfred Dame is acting like a legal representative for the NPP - Mahama

NAPO means Okuapemhene

NAPO is humble because of his background as a royal - Okuapemhene