NPP's failures show in markets; vote NDC for lower living costs – Opoku-Agyemang

Addressing market leaders, traders, commercial drivers, and commuters at the Mankessim market in the Mfantseman constituency in the Central Region as part of her tour of the region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pointed out that the cost of basic foodstuffs such as rice, maize, tomatoes, and cooking oil has skyrocketed in recent months.

She attributed this surge to several factors, including poor economic management, high inflation rates, and the depreciating value of the Ghanaian cedi.

She said "We all go to the market, and therefore we know how expensive and unbearable the cost of items, including food products, have become.

"If you want a change for the better, then vote for the NDC to return to power to effectively manage the country to reduce the cost of living."

She emphasised the impact of these price increases on the average Ghanaian household.

Additionally, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called for immediate policy interventions to address the issue.

"Ghanaians don't need a lecture to know the extent of failure due to the mismanagement. Everything is clear in the markets and shops," she noted.

She suggested that the government should focus on boosting local agricultural production to reduce dependency on imported food products, which are often subject to price fluctuations in the global market.

Her remarks have resonated with many Ghanaians who are grappling with the high cost of living.

Market surveys indicate that the prices of staple foods have doubled or even tripled in some cases over the past year.