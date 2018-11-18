Ofosu-Ampofo wins NDC chairmanship race

news

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has been elected as the national chairman of the National Democratic Congress.

Provisional results indicates he has taken a commanding lead over his three contenders who are former Deputy Attorney General, Betty Mould Iddrisu, former General Secretary of the party, Hudu Yahaya, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Dan Abodakpi, and former Member of the Council of State, Danny Annang.

Mr Ampofo was the director of elections for the party in the 2016 polls in which Mr Mahama lost his re-election bid.