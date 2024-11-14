‘Pharaoh’ Akufo-Addo was used by God to test Ghanaians – John Mahama

Referring to the biblical story of "Moses, Pharaoh, and the 10 plagues," Mahama argued that the economic turmoil under President Akufo-Addo’s administration was "God’s own way of vindicating his previous administration and teaching Ghanaians a lesson."
The leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has described President Akufo-Addo's eight-year term as "God’s way of testing the faith of Ghanaians." He suggested that voters were too easily swayed by the "sweet promises" of the New Patriotic Party in the lead-up to the 2016 elections.
"God allowed us to go through these past eight years as a trial phase to teach us a lesson, so that next time we won’t be swayed by false promises during the campaign season. This year, Ghanaians must be smarter in casting their votes," he stated.
Speaking during a community engagement in Ababokrom in the Bia East constituency as part of his campaign in the Western Region, Mahama criticised the Akufo-Addo administration as an absolute failure, despite increasing the public debt to over 760 billion cedis.
He observed that "the NPP campaigned on the basis that the NDC had mismanaged the economy and promised to do better, but all they have done is worse. Today, every single Ghanaian, including chiefs, pastors, and everyone present here, owes 20,000 cedis."
Mahama further criticised the government’s unfulfilled promises, such as "one village, one dam," "one district, one factory," and "one constituency, one million dollars." He also highlighted the government's alleged mishandling of the Produce Buying Company (PBC), which he claims has been left unable to pay its employees’ salaries for ten months.
He cautioned voters that choosing the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would be akin to endorsing the current economic conditions, reiterating that a potential Dr Bawumia administration would be a continuation of President Akufo-Addo’s governance.
After his visit to Ababokrom, the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Mahama, will continue with similar community engagements in Adabokrom [Bia East], Ajoafua Community [Bia West], Benchemaa/Nkatieso [Juaboso], Asawinso [Sefwi Wiawso], and conclude in Sefwi Bekwai, wrapping up his two-day campaign tour of the Western North Region.