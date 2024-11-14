‘Pharaoh’ Akufo-Addo was used by God to test Ghanaians – John Mahama

"God allowed us to go through these past eight years as a trial phase to teach us a lesson, so that next time we won’t be swayed by false promises during the campaign season. This year, Ghanaians must be smarter in casting their votes," he stated.

Speaking during a community engagement in Ababokrom in the Bia East constituency as part of his campaign in the Western Region, Mahama criticised the Akufo-Addo administration as an absolute failure, despite increasing the public debt to over 760 billion cedis.

He observed that "the NPP campaigned on the basis that the NDC had mismanaged the economy and promised to do better, but all they have done is worse. Today, every single Ghanaian, including chiefs, pastors, and everyone present here, owes 20,000 cedis."

Mahama further criticised the government’s unfulfilled promises, such as "one village, one dam," "one district, one factory," and "one constituency, one million dollars." He also highlighted the government's alleged mishandling of the Produce Buying Company (PBC), which he claims has been left unable to pay its employees’ salaries for ten months.

He cautioned voters that choosing the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would be akin to endorsing the current economic conditions, reiterating that a potential Dr Bawumia administration would be a continuation of President Akufo-Addo’s governance.