Police will remain neutral and professional in 2024 elections - Dampare assures

Speaking during the commissioning of a new state-of-the-art police station at Akyem Muoso in the Eastern Region, the IGP cautioned troublemakers to stay away, emphasising that the Police will not permit any individual or group to compromise the nation's peace before, during, or after the elections.

“The Ghana Police Service is for the country and its people. We do not belong to any side in the elections; we are there to serve the people and to protect you. So we will remain neutral and professional during the elections and beyond,” the IGP stated.

He also urged Ghanaians to resist any attempts to involve them in actions that could destabilise the country's security.

“We all, as Ghanaians, have a role to play in ensuring the security of our country. Just as the police will play its role and responsibility in protecting the people and ensuring that everyone is safe, we call on everyone not to allow themselves to be used for violence or to create tension in your community,” he added.

The IGP, accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board, also inaugurated two additional police stations at Moseaso and Abekoase, both in the Eastern Region, bringing the total number of new police stations commissioned that day to three.