ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Police will remain neutral and professional in 2024 elections - Dampare assures

Andreas Kamasah

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the public that the Ghana Police Service will remain neutral and professional during the December 7, 2024, polls.

Police will remain neutral and professional in 2024 elections - Dampare assures
Police will remain neutral and professional in 2024 elections - Dampare assures

According to him, the police have no allegiance to any side in the elections and will enforce the law impartially.

Recommended articles

Speaking during the commissioning of a new state-of-the-art police station at Akyem Muoso in the Eastern Region, the IGP cautioned troublemakers to stay away, emphasising that the Police will not permit any individual or group to compromise the nation's peace before, during, or after the elections.

Police will remain neutral and professional in 2024 elections - Dampare assures
Police will remain neutral and professional in 2024 elections - Dampare assures Pulse Ghana

“The Ghana Police Service is for the country and its people. We do not belong to any side in the elections; we are there to serve the people and to protect you. So we will remain neutral and professional during the elections and beyond,” the IGP stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged Ghanaians to resist any attempts to involve them in actions that could destabilise the country's security.

“We all, as Ghanaians, have a role to play in ensuring the security of our country. Just as the police will play its role and responsibility in protecting the people and ensuring that everyone is safe, we call on everyone not to allow themselves to be used for violence or to create tension in your community,” he added.

Police will remain neutral and professional in 2024 elections - Dampare assures
Police will remain neutral and professional in 2024 elections - Dampare assures Pulse Ghana

The IGP, accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board, also inaugurated two additional police stations at Moseaso and Abekoase, both in the Eastern Region, bringing the total number of new police stations commissioned that day to three.

The chiefs and residents of the communities who attended the unveiling ceremonies praised the Police Administration for its efforts to improve the Police Service's image and strengthen the fight against crime in the country.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

NPP criticises NDC’s 24-hour economy proposal as fraud and misplaced priority

NPP criticises NDC’s 24-hour economy proposal as fraud and misplaced priority

‘Pharaoh’ Akufo-Addo was used by God to test Ghanaians – John Mahama

‘Pharaoh’ Akufo-Addo was used by God to test Ghanaians – John Mahama

Vice-presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Lawyer Wayoe Ghanamanti

No ‘ganja boy’ will be jailed under CPP government – Vice-presidential candidate

Akua Donkor

Any vote for Akua Donkor on December 7 will be cancelled - EC