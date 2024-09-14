PPP misses presidential nomination form submission deadline

According to reports, the party submitted their forms after the stipulated 5 pm deadline on Friday, 13 September 2024, set by the Electoral Commission (EC).
The Progressive People's Party has missed the deadline for submitting their nomination forms for the presidential race in the upcoming December 2024 presidential elections.
Reacting to the incident, Deputy Chairperson of the commission, Dr Bossman Asare, indicated that the EC's office is not the place to complete the nomination forms.
Despite the lateness of the submission, Dr Bossman stated that the commission would receive the forms, but the decision on whether to accept them would be communicated later.
"We are not expected to receive nominations after 5 pm. This is not the location where nomination forms are completed. Candidates are expected to complete their nomination forms and submit them within the stipulated time. We will not accept late submissions. Although we will receive the forms, we will not accept them as valid. I am acting on behalf of the chairperson, who is also the returning officer. I will submit my report to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, who is the returning officer. Once you send the report to the returning officer, a decision will be made regarding the matter."
EC sets Tuesday, September 17 for presidential candidate assignment.
Following the submissions of the forms, the commission has indicated that they have identified errors in some of the submissions.The commission has therefore notified the parties and candidates to rectified.The commission has therefore set Tuesday, September 17, 2024 to announce the accepted nomination for the December elections.