PPP misses presidential nomination form submission deadline

Despite the lateness of the submission, Dr Bossman stated that the commission would receive the forms, but the decision on whether to accept them would be communicated later.

"We are not expected to receive nominations after 5 pm. This is not the location where nomination forms are completed. Candidates are expected to complete their nomination forms and submit them within the stipulated time. We will not accept late submissions. Although we will receive the forms, we will not accept them as valid. I am acting on behalf of the chairperson, who is also the returning officer. I will submit my report to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, who is the returning officer. Once you send the report to the returning officer, a decision will be made regarding the matter."