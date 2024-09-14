ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

PPP misses presidential nomination form submission deadline

Sammy Danso Eghan

The Progressive People's Party has missed the deadline for submitting their nomination forms for the presidential race in the upcoming December 2024 presidential elections.

PPP misses presidential nomination forms submission
PPP misses presidential nomination forms submission

According to reports, the party submitted their forms after the stipulated 5 pm deadline on Friday, 13 September 2024, set by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Recommended articles

Reacting to the incident, Deputy Chairperson of the commission, Dr Bossman Asare, indicated that the EC's office is not the place to complete the nomination forms.

Despite the lateness of the submission, Dr Bossman stated that the commission would receive the forms, but the decision on whether to accept them would be communicated later.

"We are not expected to receive nominations after 5 pm. This is not the location where nomination forms are completed. Candidates are expected to complete their nomination forms and submit them within the stipulated time. We will not accept late submissions. Although we will receive the forms, we will not accept them as valid. I am acting on behalf of the chairperson, who is also the returning officer. I will submit my report to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, who is the returning officer. Once you send the report to the returning officer, a decision will be made regarding the matter."

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the submissions of the forms, the commission has indicated that they have identified errors in some of the submissions.The commission has therefore notified the parties and candidates to rectified.The commission has therefore set Tuesday, September 17, 2024 to announce the accepted nomination for the December elections.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list

Kofi Akpaloo, LPG founder

Akpaloo vows to win election 2024: 'Forget numerical strength of NPP, NDC'

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

Dr. Kabiru Mahama automatically becomes NPP's Walewale PC as MP Lariba gives up

Pius Hardzide

What's wrong with MP helping constituents travel abroad? - Hadzide asks critics