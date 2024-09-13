Your demonstrations won't lead to credible voters register - EC to NDC

The EC emphasized that a credible and transparent voters’ register can only be achieved through discussions, not protests, and urged former President John Mahama to encourage his party to resolve these concerns through proper channels.

The EC reassured the public that almost all identified discrepancies had been corrected, affirming its commitment to delivering a transparent and robust register for the 2024 elections.

"The best way to achieve a credible register is through dialogue, not street protests," Tettey stressed, adding that the EC has asked the NDC to submit the necessary data to investigate their claims.

“The Commission strongly believes that the surest way to attaining a credible and robust Register is not through demonstrations. There is simply nothing to demonstrate about. This is because the Commission has repeatedly requested the data on discrepancies from the NDC to no avail. We are of the view that, the stance taken by the NDC will not produce a credible register," he added.

The EC also called on Ghanaians to trust the process, stating that it had successfully provided a fair register in 2020 and was ready to do so again for the 2024 elections.

EC's response on alleged bloated register

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has responded to allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the alleged illegal transfer of over 200,000 voters ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The NDC claims that these transfers are part of a larger scheme to manipulate the voter register in favor of the ruling government, raising concerns about the credibility of the upcoming elections.

The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Benjamin Bano-Bioh, speaking on JoyNews on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, said that the assertions that there have been illegal vote transfers in the register are completely false.

He explained that "There is nothing like 15,000 illegal transfers. The transfer list that was given to them was composed of transfers that we had done since 2020 when we compiled the register at first. So, it involved transfers made in 2020, transfers in 2023, and transfers made in 2024. These are people who have transferred to the various polling stations. They are not ghosts; they are not bloated. They are in the register. Yet, we have a list called transfer list and this time around we captured since the register was made, that is 2020.