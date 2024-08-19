Prof. Opoku-Agyemang criticises Dr Bawumia's Women's bank promise

Bawumia's promise has been met with sharp criticism from the NDC, particularly from Professor Opoku-Agyemang.

Speaking at the Mallam Market during her campaign tour on Monday, August 19, 2024, Professor Opoku-Agyemang did not mince words as she took on Bawumia, questioning the sincerity and timing of his promise.

She dared Dr Bawumia to put his money where his mouth is by setting up the women's bank now since NPP is in power and has what it takes to fulfil the promise.

"If you can do it, do it now...You are in government, and yet you are making promises," she challenged, pointing out that Dr Bawumia has been in a position of power for nearly eight years, during which time he could have already implemented such a policy if it were truly a priority.

Her challenge also underscores the growing demand for accountability in politics.

The NDC's National Women's Development Bank (WDB) aims to support Ghanaian women in enhancing their businesses and trade.

She emphasised that women entrepreneurs and traders in Ghana have consistently struggled to secure capital to grow and enhance their businesses.

The Women's Development Bank is designed to help them overcome these financial challenges.