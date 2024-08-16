Prof Opoku-Agyemang promotes NDC's Women's Development Bank in the market

The NDC views this as a well-considered policy to be implemented upon taking office in January 2025, which is expected to significantly improve the lives of many Ghanaian women.

She emphasised that women entrepreneurs and traders in Ghana have consistently struggled to secure capital to grow and enhance their businesses.

The Women's Development Bank is designed to help them overcome these financial challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Professor Opoku-Agyemang made these remarks during her visit to the Mallam Atta, Kaneshie, and Makola markets, where she engaged with local market women.

At the Mallam Atta Market, hundreds of traders left their stalls to greet her, and she promised them a better economic environment and improved livelihoods under the next NDC government.

The traders voiced their concerns about the economic hardships and high costs of doing business, which are threatening their enterprises, and expressed their desire for a solution.

In response, Professor Opoku-Agyemang assured them that the NDC government would implement policies beneficial to ordinary Ghanaians.

ADVERTISEMENT

She highlighted that the Women's Development Bank aims to offer loans with flexible repayment terms to female traders, describing it as an innovative initiative to empower women financially and improve the well-being of women and their households.

She said this visionary initiative will address the financial challenges facing women whose trading businesses are collapsing.

Pulse Ghana