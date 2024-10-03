Rawlings told me that Mahama will never be President again – Owusu Bempah

John Dramani Mahama, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), first became President in 2012 following the sudden death of President John Evans Atta Mills. At the time, Mahama was Vice President and was constitutionally required to complete Mills' term.

In December 2012, Mahama ran for a full term as the NDC's flagbearer and won, serving as Ghana's fourth President under the Fourth Republic from 7 January 2013 to 7 January 2017. However, he was defeated by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP in the 2016 general elections.

Despite his loss, Mahama has remained an influential figure in Ghanaian politics. He ran for the presidency again in 2020 but was once more defeated by Akufo-Addo. Now, as the NDC's flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general election, Mahama is making his third attempt to return to the presidency. This marks a pivotal moment in Ghana’s political landscape, with his campaign expected to play a significant role in shaping the direction of the election and the future governance of the country.