2024 elections: Economic Fighters League urges Ghanaians to reject NPP-NDC dominance

Highlighting the failures of successive administrations, the league emphasized the urgent need for change in Ghanaian politics.

Pulse Ghana

They pointed to issues such as administrative incompetence, corruption, and human rights abuses as reasons for breaking away from the established political order.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that in 2020 the Economic Fighters League waged an unprecedented #NoVote2020 campaign which, according to many political watchers and analysts, led to the hung parliament, something never experienced in the history of the country and which has been key in exposing the deal-cutting NPP-NDC as sides of the same coin.

The Economic Fighters League believes that the time has come for Ghanaians to embrace a new era of governance.

Pulse Ghana

They called on all citizens, especially their members known as Fighters, to actively campaign for alternative parties and candidates who can bring about meaningful change.

The league drew inspiration from recent developments in Senegal, where an independent candidate was elected as President, signaling a shift away from traditional political structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

They hope that Ghana can follow suit and pave the way for a more democratic and prosperous future.

In closing, the Economic Fighters League reiterated their commitment to forging a new path for Ghana, one rooted in integrity, accountability, and genuine progress.