According to the movement, the conduct of the EC chair Jean Mensa and her deputies "meets the threshold of stated misbehaviour and, or incompetence as required under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution for the removal of these officials."
Remove EC boss Jean Mensa over SALL disenfranchisement – #FixTheCountry petitions Nana Addo
The conveners of the #FixTheCountry Movement have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa and her deputies from office over the disenfranchisement of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) in the 2020 general elections.
The petitioners in a statement signed by Oliver Barker-Vormawor said: "they have faith that the normal constitutional process contemplated by the Constitutions to avenge infractions against it and our democracy will be upheld without fear nor favour and that their standing as mere citizens of this Republic does not disable them from obtaining justice, in the preserve of our Constitution."
It aid: "lawyers, academics, students, public and private sector employees, unemployed and homeless Ghanaians, and cuts across all political persuasions and ethnicity."
In the 2020 elections, voters within areas in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, were only allowed to take part in the presidential election but could not vote in the parliamentary election because a constituency had not been created for them.
Residents of the Guan District who were not given the opportunity to vote in the parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020, later filed an ex-parte application to demand the enforcement of their fundamental human rights to vote.
