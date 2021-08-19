Reverse my expulsion from the NDC within 72 hours else… Koku Anyidoho to Asiedu Nketia

In a letter addressed to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Anyidoho said the party erred in dismissing him for anti-party conduct.

“I hope that you shall accede to my demand such that in line with the spirit of the Constitution of the NDC, we are able to bring finality to this matter internally. Else, I shall be forced to seek redress in the courts of law that are characteristically, not partial to exercising equity and fairness in all matters”, he wrote.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party in a letter on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, said the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Executive Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against Koku Anyidoho pursuant to Article 48 (1) (9) of the NDC constitution.

His membership has been revoked following a petition by the Oti and Bono Regional Communication Officers, Mobarak Abdul-Karim and Eric Adjei respectively.

Although the Functional Executive Committee did not cite any reason why Anyidoho has been expelled from the party, many have said it has something to do with his utterances.

READ KOKU’S LETTER BELOW

