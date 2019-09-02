The intervention is expected to help resolve challenges confronting the implementation of the Free Senior High school policy due to lack of building infrastructure resulting in the introduction of the double-track system.

Mahama is on a working visit to some of the six newly created regions, Savanna region, North East and Oti Regions.

Last week, he [Mahama] came under severe attack after he 'shed tears' over the government's failure to continue the Community Day School at Mpaha in the Central Gonja District of the Savanna region.

He said "In my round touring communities across the country, I have drawn attention that to the criminal abandonment of projects and this is one very good example.

"This is an almost complete project of Secondary School and Community Day School...you can even see fire extinguishers installed and ready to go...this is one of the 23 World Bank-funded project."

He was shocked and disappointed about the state of the project which has been left to rot under this current administration.

Mahama as part of his tour paid a visit to another abandoned project, a Community Day SHS Building (E-block) at Papaye in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

The school is one of the many E-Blocks projects yet to be finished and put to use by the government.