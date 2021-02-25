There was confusion at the Appointments Committee when the Minister-Designate for Public Enterprise appeared before it for vetting.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu cut short his vetting claiming that he had no idea of what the ministry will do.

When Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Member of Parliament for Asawase asked the nominee Joseph Ato Cudjoe the role of his ministry, he [Ato Cudjoe] answered that the essence of the ministry is to focus on the performance of state-owned enterprises.

Kwakye Ofosu adding his voice to the creation of the Ministry of Public Enterprise said the Ministry of Trade and Industry can easily oversee enterprises the government has interests in.

In a Twitter post, he wrote: "So President Akufo-Addo can simply not do away with the creation of superfluous Ministries and Portfolios?

"Which one too is the Ministry for Public Enterprises?" he asked.

The Trade Ministry can easily supervise the interest of the state in these enterprises."