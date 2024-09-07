Some driver's mates are better than the drivers

Speaking at a campaign rally at Abossey Okai in Accra, as part of the party’s regional tour, Dr. Prempeh highlighted that some mates gain more experience than chief drivers through on-the-job learning and progression.

He contended that some leaders are dishonest and corrupt, while their subordinates often prove to be more competent.

"Do you know that a lot of mates are better drivers than the drivers themselves? So don't be afraid. There are some people who are mates and learn the job, and after learning the job, they graduate to become masters.”

"Others become good masters, and some become bad. Some are thieves and liars, but others will be God-fearing and good masters who grant you jobs and free education," he said.

I am only a driver's mate - Bawumia urges Ghanaians to elect him as the next president.

Earlier in 2024, Vice-President Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to elect him as the next president, promising to implement policies for national growth.

In his speech at the time, he likened his current role as Vice-President to that of a driver’s mate, indicating he lacks full authority. However, he assured that, if elected President, he would have the constitutional power to pursue his vision and priorities.

