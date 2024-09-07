Some driver's mates are better than the drivers

Supporting the NPP’s flagbearer, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NAPO defended Bawumia’s self-description as a ‘mate’ in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration. He asserted that, despite being labelled a mate, Bawumia would surpass former President John Dramani Mahama if elected to lead the country.
Running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has remarked that some commercial vehicle conductors, referred to as mates in Ghana, often outperform their drivers.
Recommended articles
Speaking at a campaign rally at Abossey Okai in Accra, as part of the party’s regional tour, Dr. Prempeh highlighted that some mates gain more experience than chief drivers through on-the-job learning and progression.
He contended that some leaders are dishonest and corrupt, while their subordinates often prove to be more competent.
"Do you know that a lot of mates are better drivers than the drivers themselves? So don't be afraid. There are some people who are mates and learn the job, and after learning the job, they graduate to become masters.”
"Others become good masters, and some become bad. Some are thieves and liars, but others will be God-fearing and good masters who grant you jobs and free education," he said.
I am only a driver's mate - Bawumia urges Ghanaians to elect him as the next president.
Earlier in 2024, Vice-President Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to elect him as the next president, promising to implement policies for national growth.
In his speech at the time, he likened his current role as Vice-President to that of a driver’s mate, indicating he lacks full authority. However, he assured that, if elected President, he would have the constitutional power to pursue his vision and priorities.
Dr. Prempeh also encouraged party supporters to evaluate the governance records of both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP to make an informed decision in the upcoming December 2024 elections. He argued that Ghanaians would benefit more from a party that has introduced free senior high school education than one that promises a 24-hour operational nightclub.