Speaker Bagbin’s dictatorship is over – K.T. Hammond reacts to Supreme Court ruling

Maxwell Nyagamago

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has hailed the Supreme Court ruling that declared Speaker Alban Bagbin's decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant as a victory over the Speaker's “dictatorship.”

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Her Ladyship Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, ruled in a majority 5-2 decision on Tuesday that the Speaker’s October 17th declaration was unconstitutional. The ruling affirmed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the majority caucus in Parliament.

Speaking to the media after the ruling on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, K.T. Hammond argued that Speaker Bagbin’s actions over recent weeks, particularly his decision to declare four seats vacant, amounted to a flagrant disregard for the 1992 Constitution and the authority of the Supreme Court.

He stressed, “The Speaker of Parliament is supposed to be the custodian of the Constitution. This man decides that he will not respect the Constitution, not only that, but he will not respect the apex court; that is outlandish, I have never seen anything like that in my life.”

The lawmaker further pointed out that the Speaker now had no choice but to adhere to the Supreme Court ruling, directing the NDC MPs to resume their positions on the left-hand side of the Speaker as the minority caucus in Parliament, thereby allowing the NPP to resume their position as the majority.

“Bagbin must learn to respect the authority of the Supreme Court,” K.T. Hammond emphasised.

In other reactions, the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, described the ruling as a victory for “Ghana’s democracy and constitutionality.” He urged the four embattled MPs to return to Parliament and resume their duties.

Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi, also called on all parties, including the Speaker, to respect the ruling of the Supreme Court.

The NPP MPs concluded their jubilations with vibrant chants of the party’s anthem.

