Stop predicting 2024 election winners – Akufo-Addo urges clergy

Speaking on his behalf at the “Agent of Peace” Campaign organised by the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) on Sunday, 3 November 2024, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, conveyed the president's message about the importance of maintaining decorum during this critical time.
President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on the clergy to rein in members who continue to prophesy the outcomes of the upcoming December 7 elections, advocating for restraint and respect during the electoral period.
The president urged political parties and religious leaders to steer clear of divisive language and premature victory claims, emphasising the necessity of unity as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections. He highlighted the country's progress as a democratic nation and underscored the need for respectful political dialogue, calling for an end to inflammatory rhetoric that could escalate tensions and mislead voters.
“Indeed, democracy requires more than elections, but the country cannot be democratic without holding genuine elections to elect its leaders. Elections are the basis for democratic legitimacy and they are a mechanism to peacefully resolve the transfer of political power.”
President Akufo-Addo added, “We in Ghana have grown and must learn the lessons of having peaceful elections. We must avoid the use of provocative and abusive language in our campaigning. Let us respect the electorate and not assume that one political party has already won the election when a single ballot is yet to be cast.”
He also urged the clergy to monitor their members who make predictions about election winners before the votes have been cast, stating, “I call on all our revered members of the clergy also to put a check on those of their members who are going round and prophesying winners of an election which is yet to be held.”
President Nana Akufo-Addo’s call for restraint and respect among the clergy and political leaders underscores the importance of unity and peaceful discourse as Ghana prepares for the forthcoming elections. As the electoral date approaches, it is crucial for all stakeholders to prioritise constructive dialogue over divisive rhetoric, ensuring that the electoral process remains transparent and legitimate for the benefit of the electorate and the future of Ghana.