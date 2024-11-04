Stop predicting 2024 election winners – Akufo-Addo urges clergy

The president urged political parties and religious leaders to steer clear of divisive language and premature victory claims, emphasising the necessity of unity as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections. He highlighted the country's progress as a democratic nation and underscored the need for respectful political dialogue, calling for an end to inflammatory rhetoric that could escalate tensions and mislead voters.

“Indeed, democracy requires more than elections, but the country cannot be democratic without holding genuine elections to elect its leaders. Elections are the basis for democratic legitimacy and they are a mechanism to peacefully resolve the transfer of political power.”

President Akufo-Addo added, “We in Ghana have grown and must learn the lessons of having peaceful elections. We must avoid the use of provocative and abusive language in our campaigning. Let us respect the electorate and not assume that one political party has already won the election when a single ballot is yet to be cast.”

Pulse Ghana

He also urged the clergy to monitor their members who make predictions about election winners before the votes have been cast, stating, “I call on all our revered members of the clergy also to put a check on those of their members who are going round and prophesying winners of an election which is yet to be held.”