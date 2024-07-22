Strange things have been happening after meeting Mahama — Nduom

Dr Nduom and Mahama met last week to discuss matters of national interest, particularly focusing on the upcoming elections and the political landscape of Ghana.

Dr Nduom who doubles as the Chairman of Groupe Ndoum and owner of GN Bank petitioned Mahama to assist in the restoration of GN Bank.

This development comes amid ongoing discussions about the challenges facing Ghana's banking sector and the need for strategic interventions to revive struggling institutions.

In his petition, Dr. Nduom emphasised the critical role GN Bank played in providing financial services to underserved communities, especially in rural areas.

He argued that the bank's unique positioning and commitment to financial inclusion make it an essential asset in Ghana's economic landscape.

Dr. Nduom called on Mahama to use his influence and experience to advocate for policies and measures that would facilitate the bank's return to full banking operations.

He highlighted the need for a collaborative approach involving key stakeholders, including the Bank of Ghana, government agencies, and the private sector, to develop a comprehensive plan for GN Bank's revival.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating state of 300 of the bank’s centres across the country.

However, days after Dr Nduom met Mahama, he said strange things are happening.