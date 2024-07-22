ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Strange things have been happening after meeting Mahama — Nduom

Kojo Emmanuel

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the founder of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), has raised eyebrows with his recent remarks about experiencing strange occurrences following a meeting with former President John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum and John Mahama
Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum and John Mahama

The statement has sparked widespread speculation and intrigue among the public and political commentators alike.

Recommended articles

Dr Nduom and Mahama met last week to discuss matters of national interest, particularly focusing on the upcoming elections and the political landscape of Ghana.

Dr Nduom who doubles as the Chairman of Groupe Ndoum and owner of GN Bank petitioned Mahama to assist in the restoration of GN Bank.

This development comes amid ongoing discussions about the challenges facing Ghana's banking sector and the need for strategic interventions to revive struggling institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his petition, Dr. Nduom emphasised the critical role GN Bank played in providing financial services to underserved communities, especially in rural areas.

He argued that the bank's unique positioning and commitment to financial inclusion make it an essential asset in Ghana's economic landscape.

Papa Kwesi Nduom and John Mahama
Papa Kwesi Nduom and John Mahama Pulse Ghana

Dr. Nduom called on Mahama to use his influence and experience to advocate for policies and measures that would facilitate the bank's return to full banking operations.

He highlighted the need for a collaborative approach involving key stakeholders, including the Bank of Ghana, government agencies, and the private sector, to develop a comprehensive plan for GN Bank's revival.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, days after Dr Nduom met Mahama, he said strange things are happening.

He alleged that there is a grand scheme by communicators of the NPP to use Bank of Ghana statistics to counter his claim that the government owes him a lot of money.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Mahama

2024 polls: Be vigilant to maintain justice and freedom — Mahama to Ghanaians

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

5 rulings by Alban Bagbin that sparked controversy

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta approved $34.9m payment for 307 ambulance spare parts — Ablakwa

Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum and John Mahama

Strange things have been happening after meeting Mahama — Nduom