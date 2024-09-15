'Take the campaign to the bedroom' - NPP General Secretary tells NPP women

His assertion came during his speech at the party’s health walk held on Saturday, 14th September 2024, in the Manhyia South Constituency.
General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has urged women in the NPP to intensify their campaign, especially in the Ashanti Region.
Mr Kodua charged women within the party to take the campaign to the “bedroom, homes and communities”, emphasising his belief in the power of women and urging them to take charge and lead the campaign effort.
“We need you to take our message to every household, every market, and every community. Don’t let the opposition (NDC) deceive the public with lies,” he stated.
Kodua’s call to action was met with enthusiasm from the women present, who pledged to mobilise support for the party.
He encouraged them to utilise their networks, sharing the party’s achievements and vision for Ghana’s future.
NAPO urges voters in Ashanti Region to ‘retire’ NDC from politics
Also at the durbar, running mate for the NPP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popular known as NAPO, called on residents of the Ashanti Region to deliver a crushing defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls.
He stated that the NDC should be “retired” from politics.
Dr Prempeh expressed his confidence in the NPP’s victory but emphasised the need for a resounding win that would send the NDC into political oblivion.
As the December 2024 election approaches, the party’s health walk, which drew thousands of the party’s supporters, has set the stage for the political contest, for residents in the Manhyia South Constituency.