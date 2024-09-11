All seized excavators from galamsey will be returned if Bawumia wins - NAPO

"We will give all seized excavators to you so you can do your work peacefully... Dr. Bawumia will not collapse small-scale mining," he stated.

He also warned against polluting water bodies but supported regulated mining practices.

This pledge was made in light of rising concerns about the environmental damage caused by illegal mining activities.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh highlighted the importance of allowing miners to continue their work as long as it does not harm the environment, especially water resources.

He also emphasised the need for community mining schemes to help balance economic benefits with environmental sustainability.

The NPP's approach, according to Dr. Opoku Prempeh, favours regulation over a total ban on small-scale mining, with a focus on fostering responsible mining practices that protect natural resources while providing livelihoods for miners and developing local communities

NAPO accuses NDC of trying to kill illegal miners

Dr Prempeh emphasised that the NPP's approach to tackling illegal mining involves a mix of stringent regulations, community engagement, and alternative livelihood programmes.

He noted that violence would only exacerbate the situation, leading to more harm than good.

"Now that the NDC wants to win power, they are telling the NPP to shoot to kill galamseyers? We will not shoot anyone, neither today nor tomorrow," he said.

He further criticised the NDC's approach as a desperate attempt to gain political favour, especially in areas heavily affected by illegal mining.