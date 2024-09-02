ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Tamale High Court overturns NPP Walewale primary results and orders rerun

Kojo Emmanuel

The Tamale High Court has nullified the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary election held in the Walewale constituency in the North East Region.

Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru and Hajia Lariba Zuweratu
Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru and Hajia Lariba Zuweratu

The decision was announced on Monday, September 2, 2024, with the court citing irregularities and procedural breaches as the basis for its judgment.

Recommended articles

The ruling has ordered for a rerun of the primary to ensure fairness and transparency in the selection of the party's parliamentary candidate.

Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru
Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru Pulse Ghana

The party will now have to organise a rerun of the primary, which could further delay its preparations for the upcoming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 24, 2024, the Tamale High Court issued an injunction against Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru, preventing him from presenting himself as the elected parliamentary candidate of the NPP.

This decision, made by Justice Richard Kugyapaw comes after the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hajia Lariba Zuweratu, contested the election results.

Earlier this year, in January, Dr Kabiru, a 35-year-old PhD holder and Vice Presidential special advisor beat Hajia Lariba Abudu in the parliamentary primary of the NPP after securing 145 to emerge the winner.

Hajia Lariba Zuweratu
Hajia Lariba Zuweratu Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The confusion within the NPP in the Walewale Constituency continues to deepen as supporters of the incumbent MP for the area, Hajia Lariba Abudu and supporters of Dr Tia Abudu Kabiru attacked each other in what could be described as a free-for-all fight in the studios of Eagle FM.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abossey Okai spare parts dealers

Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers support Mahama's fixed rate proposal on imports

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

I cannot fulfill all my promises now because I’m just a Vice President - Bawumia

Bawumia Press Encounter

Check out how Ghanaians reacted to Bawumia’s press engagement on social media

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate to lead Ghana – Akufo-Addo