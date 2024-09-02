Tamale High Court overturns NPP Walewale primary results and orders rerun

The ruling has ordered for a rerun of the primary to ensure fairness and transparency in the selection of the party's parliamentary candidate.

The party will now have to organise a rerun of the primary, which could further delay its preparations for the upcoming elections.

On June 24, 2024, the Tamale High Court issued an injunction against Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru, preventing him from presenting himself as the elected parliamentary candidate of the NPP.

This decision, made by Justice Richard Kugyapaw comes after the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hajia Lariba Zuweratu, contested the election results.

Earlier this year, in January, Dr Kabiru, a 35-year-old PhD holder and Vice Presidential special advisor beat Hajia Lariba Abudu in the parliamentary primary of the NPP after securing 145 to emerge the winner.

Hajia Lariba Abudu, filed a case at the Tamale High Court, disputing the election result which pointed to a win for Dr Mahama Tia Abdul Kabiru.

