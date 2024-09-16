There would've been a coup if current corruption had happened under NDC - Mahama

Speaking during his campaign in the Okaikwei North Constituency, Mahama highlighted that the level of corruption seen under the current government would have led to a military coup had it occurred under an NDC regime.
Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised the hypocrisy surrounding the corruption in the current Akufo-Addo administration.
Recommended articles
“I am saying this; if this level of corruption and bribery were happening under an NDC government, by now soldiers would have overthrown our government."
He reiterated that if similar levels of corruption were present during an NDC administration, there would have been significant backlash.
Mahama also pointed out that certain voices, including civil society organisations, have remained silent under the current government, but he predicted they would resurface when the NDC returns to power.
“We always point out the hypocrisy of our society, and while I am confident that the NDC will win the upcoming election, you wait until we assume power, you will see all those who lost their voices during the NPP era suddenly regain their voices."
He has previously criticised the silence of these groups, accusing them of allowing the current government to engage in mis-governance.
Mahama emphasised that the NDC is committed to addressing corruption and restoring transparency to governance.
Mahama criticises Bawumia and the NPP govt
Mahama criticised the ruling party's governance, addressing Bawumia directly by asking, "You want to win power with your useless government?"
Mahama’s comments come in the wake of growing public dissatisfaction over the economic challenges facing the country, including inflation, unemployment, and the perceived mismanagement of state resources.
He accused the NPP government of failing to address these key issues and expressed doubt about their ability to improve the situation if re-elected in the 2024 elections.
"Ghanaians are suffering under this government," Mahama stated, highlighting rising costs of living and a struggling economy. He added that the NPP's promises of economic recovery and development have not been fulfilled, leaving citizens worse off.
The Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, who is leading the NPP's charge into the 2024 elections, has often touted the government's achievements in digital transformation and economic stabilisation.