Video: Effutu MCE allegedly orders removal of Mahama's billboard

The MCE's decision has been met with mixed reactions from various stakeholders, including local residents and political analysts.

Supporters of the NDC have criticised the removal as a politically motivated action intended to undermine their campaign efforts.

They argued that such moves are detrimental to democratic processes and fair competition.

On the other hand, the MCE has yet to provide a detailed explanation for the decision, leading to speculation about possible underlying reasons.

Earlier, the John Mahama Campaign team issued a strong caution to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against provocative acts.

The statement follows deliberate attempts to deface or block Mahama's campaign billboard in the Tema central constituency.

A statement signed by Joyce Bawa Mogtari is in reaction to the Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly's (TMA) directive for the pulling down of a billboard of HE John Dramani Mahama, mounted by Alliance Media in Tema.

It described the act as 'unacceptable' and, constitutes a needless provocative attempt to raise the political temperature in the country.