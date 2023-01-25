ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

We have absolute confidence in Dr. Ato Forson to perform — NDC

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Central Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed confidence in its current leadership in Parliament.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The party in a statement congratulated the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, on his elevation to the role of Minority Leader in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The party in a letter addressed to Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale-South who was the leader of the Minority has been replaced by Ato Forson.

James Klutsey Avezi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy has been replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region as the Chief Whip.

However, Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah First and Second deputy Whips respectively have maintained their positions.

Reacting to the reshuffle, the NDC said Dr. Ato Forson's elevation offers ample testament to his hard work and dedication to the cause of the NDC in Parliament and Ghana in general over the years.

"We have absolute confidence in Dr. Forson's ability to perform excellently in his new role of leading the Minority in Parliament to keep the marauding and under-performing Akufo-Addo government in check and subject them to strict legislative oversight and scrutiny to protect the Ghanaian people from the abysmal and appalling governance they have offered," it said.

The NDC also wished Haruna Iddrisu and his outgoing team well, especially with his future endeavours as he remains an integral part and important stalwart of the NDC.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka, others exit as NDC reshuffles its leadership in parliament

Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka, others exit as NDC reshuffles its leadership in parliament

NDC Chairman Asiedu Nketiah

Appointing Ato Forson as Minority Leader a strategy for 2024 elections – Asiedu Nketia

Obuor MD Ghana Post

NPP has already won the 2024 elections – Obour

Kennedy Agyapong

Elect me as your President and I will feed the whole Africa through farming – Kennedy Agyapong