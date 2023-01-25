We have absolute confidence in Dr. Ato Forson to perform — NDC

The party in a letter addressed to Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale-South who was the leader of the Minority has been replaced by Ato Forson.

James Klutsey Avezi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy has been replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region as the Chief Whip.

However, Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah First and Second deputy Whips respectively have maintained their positions.

Reacting to the reshuffle, the NDC said Dr. Ato Forson's elevation offers ample testament to his hard work and dedication to the cause of the NDC in Parliament and Ghana in general over the years.

"We have absolute confidence in Dr. Forson's ability to perform excellently in his new role of leading the Minority in Parliament to keep the marauding and under-performing Akufo-Addo government in check and subject them to strict legislative oversight and scrutiny to protect the Ghanaian people from the abysmal and appalling governance they have offered," it said.