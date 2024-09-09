ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

We want fair and transparent hearing of electoral disputes — Catholic Bishops

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has urged the judiciary to uphold its integrity, impartiality, and fairness in adjudicating electoral disputes.

Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi and Gertrude Torkornoo
Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi and Gertrude Torkornoo

Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Bishops' Conference, emphasised the judiciary's crucial role in safeguarding the democratic process, especially during elections, which often bring heightened political tensions and potential legal challenges.

Recommended articles

This call for integrity comes against the backdrop of Ghana's recent history of electoral disputes that have tested the resilience and impartiality of its judicial system.

Notably, two significant presidential disputes in the last decade highlight this issue.

The first occurred in 2012 when opposition leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) challenged the results of the presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging electoral irregularities, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to overturn the victory of incumbent John Dramani Mahama.

Gertrude-Torkonoo
Gertrude-Torkonoo Pulse Ghana

The Supreme Court of Ghana, after months of reviewing evidence, ultimately ruled in favour of Mahama, upholding the election results.

The second major dispute came in 2020 when former President John Dramani Mahama, now the opposition leader, contested the re-election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. As in 2012, this case involved allegations of electoral malpractice, and once again, the judiciary was tasked with resolving the issue.

In his address, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi stressed that the judiciary's role in handling any future electoral disputes must be characterised by utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

He underscored the importance of public confidence in the judiciary, particularly during times of electoral uncertainty, when court decisions have significant implications for the nation's peace, stability, and future.

Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi
Most Rev Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi Pulse Ghana

"We appeal to the judiciary to continue upholding justice with fairness and impartiality. In the event of electoral disputes, we trust that the judiciary will address them with the utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law. The judiciary’s role in maintaining public confidence in the electoral process cannot be overstated."

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding a live broadcast of its meeting with the Electoral Commission (EC) to discuss findings and observations contained in the Provisional Voters Register (PVR) for the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

‘As Veep I implemented 33 policies, Mahama can’t point to one’ – Bawumia

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

EC is a great threat to Ghana's democracy - Nyaho-Tamakloe

John Mahama and Dr Bawumia

I’ll vote for Mahama over Bawumia because of experience – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Jefferson Sackey

Jefferson Sackey kneels to beg profusely for Ablekuma Central votes (video)