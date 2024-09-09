We want fair and transparent hearing of electoral disputes — Catholic Bishops

This call for integrity comes against the backdrop of Ghana's recent history of electoral disputes that have tested the resilience and impartiality of its judicial system.

Notably, two significant presidential disputes in the last decade highlight this issue.

The first occurred in 2012 when opposition leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) challenged the results of the presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging electoral irregularities, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to overturn the victory of incumbent John Dramani Mahama.

Pulse Ghana

The Supreme Court of Ghana, after months of reviewing evidence, ultimately ruled in favour of Mahama, upholding the election results.

The second major dispute came in 2020 when former President John Dramani Mahama, now the opposition leader, contested the re-election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. As in 2012, this case involved allegations of electoral malpractice, and once again, the judiciary was tasked with resolving the issue.

In his address, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi stressed that the judiciary's role in handling any future electoral disputes must be characterised by utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

He underscored the importance of public confidence in the judiciary, particularly during times of electoral uncertainty, when court decisions have significant implications for the nation's peace, stability, and future.

Pulse Ghana

"We appeal to the judiciary to continue upholding justice with fairness and impartiality. In the event of electoral disputes, we trust that the judiciary will address them with the utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law. The judiciary’s role in maintaining public confidence in the electoral process cannot be overstated."