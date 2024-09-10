We'll uplift Yagaba-Kubori to new heights — Sports Minister promises

Considered one of the safest seats for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the home region of the Presidential Candidate of the party, the lawmaker promised to continue to contribute to the development of the area.

He said "I successfully filed his nomination to contest as Parliamentary Candidate for Yagaba/Kubori Constituency on the ticket of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 December general elections.

"My deepest gratitude goes to the Almighty for His grace, as well as to the many well-wishers, supporters, and the wonderful people of Yagaba/Kubori for their prayers and unwavering support thus far. Insha Allah, we will continue working tirelessly to uplift Yagaba/Kubori to new heights!"

Yagaba-Kubori Constituency

Since its inception in 2004, the constituency has witnessed keen competition between the two major political parties — the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Based on election history, it can best be described as a swing constituency as the NDC won the parliamentary seat in 2004, 2008 and 2016, while the NPP won it in 2012 and 2020.

In its first parliamentary election in 2004, the former NDC MP, Abdul-Rauf Ibrahim Tanko, won the seat, marking the beginning of the constituency’s political journey.

He retained the seat in 2008. However, the incumbent NPP MP, Mustapha Ussif, snatched it in 2012 with 8,123 votes, representing 53.10 per cent, while his opponent, Alhaji Tanko, had 7,175 votes, representing 46.90 per cent.

