Alhassan Suhuyini earlier described Kennedy Agyapong as a coward stating that Kennedy Agyapong is only bold when he is in the studios of Net2 TV.

Suhuyini said this after Kennedy Agyapong failed to appear before the Privileges Committee to face contempt charges.

He alleged that the maverick MP has run out of the country to avoid being served by the Committee.

Suhuyini, who drew the attention of the Speaker to the alleged threat, told journalists on Thursday, August 5, 2021, that it was baffling, Agyapong has not made himself available to be served.

"How come they couldn’t find him to serve him?" he wondered.

"I have interpreted it to mean he only shows bravery in his comfort zone in Madina but in actual fact, he is a coward because if I were in his shoes and heard the chairman talk about a sitting today, I would have approached the committee to find out if there is an invitation available for me so that I will plan my schedules appropriately and if he didn’t do that then I take it that he deliberately avoided the committee and that’s why they haven’t been able to find him to sever him and I think that’s an act of cowardice," Suhuyini stated.

But Kennedy Agyapong responding to Suhuyini on Net 2 TV on Friday, August 13, 2021, said it is unwise for the NDC MP to make such assumptions.

ece-auto-gen

The MP said "Ghanaians should listen carefully before Suhuyini will come and make foolish comments. "

"He says I'm running, who the hell is he for me to run from?" he quizzed.

He stated that this "canker stems from our culture. When someone commits an error, instead of punishing him to serve as a deterrent, you’ll have all kinds of persons apologizing for the person. We live in a country when there is a chief designated for such issues. I don't blame them too much because what they see from their homes is what they pick because they think it's normal until they get us to discuss this."

"We are the cause of the employment in this country. Why are foreigners succeeding in this country? They are succeeding because the management staff are foreigners. Why can’t we do it ourselves? It’s because we are dishonest," he noted.

Kennedy Agyapong dragged to Privileges Committee

The Privileges Committee was expected to start hearing the case against Agyapong today, Thursday, 5 August 2021 for stating on his Net 2 TV programme 'The Attitude' on July 9, 2021, that: "We should beat the hell out of Erastus Asare Donkor” and also threatened that if he (Honourable Agyapong) “were the president of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly".

Agyapong on Friday, July 9, 2021, is reported to have allegedly threatened to attack Asare Donkor, "for the journalistic work that the latter undertook during the recent shootings and killing incident at Ejura" on his television station.