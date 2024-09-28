Why don't you look for me when you are in opposition - Otumfuo asks NDC

However, he pointed out instances the NDC neglect him and the Manhyia Palace when the party is in opposition.

"I always ask her, ‘Why does the NDC distance itself from me when you are out of power?’ They visit frequently when in power, but disappear when they are not. When Naana was chosen, I was here and heard about it, but no one came to introduce her to me. You selected her before the NPP chose NAPO [as running mate]. When they brought him here, I questioned why Naana had not been brought to greet me.

“So when I met her in Cape Coast, I asked her to dance with me, even though she hadn’t come to greet me. I’ve known her for a long time; when she was Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, I always recognised her good works and respect for me,” Otumfuo said.

“Today, it is due to politics; my son John Mahama has chosen her as his running mate. I told her when she was first selected (for the 2020 elections) to remain humble and dedicated in her campaign. In both the NPP and NDC, we seek someone who will bring development to the nation. My sole aim is to see Ghana progress,” Otumfuo added.

Otumfuo also clarified that his palace is apolitical and open to all parties, emphasising that it does not endorse the New Patriotic Party or any other party.

“The NPP has chosen my grandchild Matthew Opoku Prempeh as their vice-presidential candidate. He is indeed my grandchild, but that does not mean I have aligned the palace with the NPP or the NDC,” Otumfuo stated.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang expressed her gratitude to Otumfuo for his ongoing support and prayers for her and the NDC.

“I came to present myself once again and to seek your prayers, support, and advice for the upcoming elections, so that God’s will may prevail and Ghana may prosper,” she said.

