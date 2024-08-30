ADVERTISEMENT
Wontumi will be arrested like a fowl after NDC victory — Mustapha Gbande

Kojo Emmanuel

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has vowed that the party will arrest the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi if the NDC wins the upcoming general elections.

Mustapha Gbande and Chairman Wontumi
Gbande expressed the NDC's commitment to addressing issues of corruption and misconduct within the political arena.

He specifically mentioned Chairman Wontumi, accusing him of engaging in activities.

According to Gbande, the NDC will waste no time in taking legal action against Wontumi once the party is declared the victor in the elections.

"We will arrest Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, the day after the NDC is declared the winner of the elections. We will pick him like a fowl," Gbande stated emphatically.

His comments come after Chairman Wontumi launched a fierce verbal attack on the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of harbouring a personal vendetta against certain individuals in the Ashanti Region.

This is in the wake after Mahama attributed the recent drought in the northern part of Ghana to illegal mining activities and the destruction of farmlands.

Chairman Wontumi
Speaking at the launch of the NDC's manifesto at the University of Education, Winneba on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Mahama pledged to address illegal deforestation and galamsey, which he believes are contributing factors to the environmental challenges in the region.

He said "We are going to close the forest reserves and get all those Akonta Mining and all of them who have desecrated our forest reserves. We are going to march them out of the forest reserves. Some of those trees in the forest reserves are 700, 800, and 1000 years old and just because you want to take a little gold from there, you go and destroy the whole forest reserve."

"Can you push Wontumi? Even illegal and legal what is the difference? The difference is a document. So, as a veteran miner, I don’t know how to get documents done?" Wontumi quizzed.

Wontumi who doubles as the CEO of Akonta Mining said Mahama's aim for contesting the election was to avenge his enemies.

