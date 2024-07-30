You will never lead NPP into opposition — Kusi Boateng prays for Justin Kodua

Prophet Kusi Boateng in a video on social media emphasised his unwavering belief in divine protection and guidance over Justin Kodua's leadership.

He expressed confidence that Kodua's tenure would be marked by success and stability, ensuring that the NPP remains a dominant force in Ghanaian politics.

"And let it be said anyway, once my son is a general secretary, he will never lead this party into opposition.

"Mark my words, I thought about this, I prayed about it before coming to say this here," Prophet Boateng proclaimed during the service as his congregants cheered him up.

Prophet Boateng's prayer and prophetic declaration come at a critical time as the NPP prepares for upcoming elections.

The party's supporters and members have welcomed the cleric's spiritual endorsement, viewing it as a positive omen for their political prospects.

Justin Kodua, who assumed the position of NPP General Secretary in 2022, has been instrumental in steering the party through various political challenges.

His leadership has been characterised by a focus on unity, strategic planning, and grassroots engagement, all of which have contributed to the party's sustained relevance and influence.

NPP vows to 'break the 8'

The NPP faces a significant challenge as it seeks to "break the 8" and secure an unprecedented third consecutive term in office.

This ambitious goal, often referred to as "breaking the 8," is a response to the historical trend in Ghana's Fourth Republic, where no political party has won three consecutive elections.