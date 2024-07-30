ADVERTISEMENT
You will never lead NPP into opposition — Kusi Boateng prays for Justin Kodua

Kojo Emmanuel

The Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, has publicly prayed for Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Rev Victor Kusi Boateng
Rev Victor Kusi Boateng

During a church service, Prophet Boateng declared that Justin Kodua will never lead the NPP into opposition, a statement that has garnered significant attention and sparked discussions across political and religious spheres.

Prophet Kusi Boateng in a video on social media emphasised his unwavering belief in divine protection and guidance over Justin Kodua's leadership.

He expressed confidence that Kodua's tenure would be marked by success and stability, ensuring that the NPP remains a dominant force in Ghanaian politics.

"And let it be said anyway, once my son is a general secretary, he will never lead this party into opposition.

"Mark my words, I thought about this, I prayed about it before coming to say this here," Prophet Boateng proclaimed during the service as his congregants cheered him up.

Justin-Frimpong-Koduah
Justin-Frimpong-Koduah Pulse Ghana

Prophet Boateng's prayer and prophetic declaration come at a critical time as the NPP prepares for upcoming elections.

The party's supporters and members have welcomed the cleric's spiritual endorsement, viewing it as a positive omen for their political prospects.

Justin Kodua, who assumed the position of NPP General Secretary in 2022, has been instrumental in steering the party through various political challenges.

His leadership has been characterised by a focus on unity, strategic planning, and grassroots engagement, all of which have contributed to the party's sustained relevance and influence.

This ambitious goal, often referred to as "breaking the 8," is a response to the historical trend in Ghana's Fourth Republic, where no political party has won three consecutive elections.

As the 2024 general elections approach, the NPP's campaign will be under intense scrutiny, with the party needing to address both its achievements and the criticisms it faces.

