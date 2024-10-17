You'll hear my stance on Free SHS when you stop sleeping - Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

Mahama’s comments were in response to Akufo-Addo’s challenge for him to clarify his stance on the Free SHS policy. The president had questioned Mahama's commitment to the programme, suggesting that Mahama’s varying statements indicated a lack of trustworthiness on the matter.

Mahama, in addressing his audience, hinted that his views on Free SHS had already been made clear but suggested the president may have missed them. "When you stop sleeping, you’ll hear clearly my position on Free SHS," he remarked, responding to the president’s call for a definitive answer on the policy.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to explain that an NDC government would address the issues surrounding the implementation of the Free SHS programme. "I have made it clear that there are implementation problems with the Free SHS because there is no dedicated source of funding. Parents are also not happy with the double track system, and the quality of food the children are being given is not good. So, I have said that the NDC is coming to power to fix these three things," he reiterated.

“He (Akufo-Addo) is not in this country, or he has been sleeping because I have made it clear that there are implementation problems with the Free SHS. One, there is no dedicated funding. Two, parents are also not happy with the double track system. Three, the quality of food the children are being given is not good. So, I have said that the NDC is going to come and fix these three things.”