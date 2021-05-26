You're expired, don't be jealous of Godfred Dame as Attorney General – Adom-Otchere to Amidu

Amidu in a statement to react to claims on Accra-based Oman FM and a publication by the Daily Guide Newspaper to the effect that he [Amidu] was in charge of prosecuting the MPs found culpable of taking double salaries but failed to prosecute them before leaving office, described the allegation as "a politically-inspired propaganda against my integrity, which sought to link my resignation to the failure or refusal of this irredeemably corrupt government for four whole years to deal with the simple offence of double salary or stealing (as the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service put it), are false, infantile and barefaced lies intentionally concocted and put out by the Office of the Attorney General to the unsuspecting public under the sub-heading 'Godfred Yeboah-Dame'".

According to him, "The effigy of the Attorney General published alongside the concocted falsehoods of me resigning without prosecuting a case which was never handled by my office during my tenure as the Special Prosecutor demonstrates how shamefully low the hitherto respected ethical Office of the Attorney General, which I had the privilege of serving in for over fourteen years of my career, has descended into since 7th January 2021."

The double salary issue was first revealed by NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in early 2018.

Paul Adom-Otchere on his part adviced Amidu to enjoy his retirement because he is not relevant now adding that he [Amidu] is envious of Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice

According to him, nobody cares about the reputation of which he claims someone wants to damage it and he [Amidu] describing the Attorney General and Minister of Justice "as young and inexperienced Attorney General," proved his envy towards him.

He said the former Attorney General has had his time to be a political appointee and has resigned, therefore, making some claims in his latest epistle will not add to the development of the country.

"December 7 you saw what happened; the people of Ghana massively voted for the man that you were calling names, the man who gave you an appointment, revived your career, you came and call him names...hogwash, total hogwash, nobody minded you," he stressed.

"Why are you envious of the young man? Why? Martin Amidu, we are done with you. Go away. Sleep. Relax. Just chill and enjoy yourself. There’s DSTV. Watch Champions League. Watch Manchester United or Chelsea," Adom-Otchere stated.

"Don't try and bring yourself into the public domain. You see as soon you came, you heard what ABA Fuseini said about you? You are going to deconstruct the respect that has been built for you if you continue like this.

"Martin Amidu you have done your worse and nobody listens to you," he added.