The story which mentioned Tsatsu Tsikata and had his picture as teaser image on charges of causing financial loss to the state failed to acknowledge that Tsatsu Tsikata was acquitted and discharged on all counts by the Court of Appeal on November 30, 2016.

On former President John Agyekum Kufuor offering a pardon, Pulse.com.gh also failed to indicate that Tsatsu Tsikata rejected the pardon as having been offered in bad faith.

We hereby retract and apologise to Tsatsu Tsikata on the lack of clarity and misrepresentations in the story published on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Any inconvenience caused to Tsatsu Tsikata is deeply regretted.