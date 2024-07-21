A twist in 2024 US election drama as Kamala Harris takes baton from Biden to face Trump

Biden’s surprise announcement has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, shifting the dynamics of the 2024 race. His endorsement of Harris signals a fresh direction for the Democratic Party as they gear up to face off against former President Donald Trump.

Pulse Nigeria

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden declared, rallying his supporters.