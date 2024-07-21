RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

A twist in 2024 US election drama as Kamala Harris takes baton from Biden to face Trump

Andreas Kamasah

In a plot twist worthy of a political thriller, President Joe Biden has dropped a bombshell just months before the 2024 presidential election. Announcing on Sunday, 21 July, Biden revealed that he will not seek re-election and is instead endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden shared in a dramatic social media post. Reflecting on his journey, he highlighted his pivotal choice in 2020: “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.”

Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Democrats' candidate after withdrawing from race [X:@JoeBiden]
“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden declared, rallying his supporters.

With Biden stepping out of the spotlight, all eyes are now on Kamala Harris as she prepares to lead the charge. This unexpected turn of events adds a new layer of intrigue and excitement to an already heated election season. As Biden focuses on finishing his term strong, Harris steps up to write the next chapter in the Democratic saga, promising an election filled with suspense, strategy, and high stakes.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

