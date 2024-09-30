10 most unintelligent countries in the world - People from here have really low IQs

An IQ of less than 70 is said to be suggestive of an intellectual handicap, whereas an IQ of more than 130 is thought to fall within the talented range.

Here are the top ten countries with the lowest IQ scores

1. Nepal

Nepal, with a population of around 30 million, has the lowest average IQ globally, with an IQ score of approximately 43.

This is due to poverty, inadequate education, under-resourced educational systems; poverty, inadequate access to education and healthcare; poor nutrition and political instability which natural disasters have further exacerbated.

2. Liberia

Liberia, a country in Africa with a population of around 5 million, ranks second with an average IQ of 45.07.

Political unrest and civil war have seriously affected the country's educational system, which has decreased cognitive growth and educational attainment.

Additional constraints are lack of access to critical medical care for preventable diseases, poverty, and inadequate healthcare.

3. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone, with an average IQ of 45.07, has a low IQ due to its poor healthcare and education systems.

Low IQ in this country is a result of several factors, including starvation, lack of resources, and inexperienced teachers.

To make matters worse, family priorities and educational practices are also impacted by poverty and cultural variables.

4. Guatemala

Guatemala, a country in North America with a population of around 19 million, has an average IQ of 47.72.

However, the country faces challenges like poverty, malnutrition, and limited access to quality education.

Many people live below the poverty line, limiting their cognitive growth and development. Rural areas lack adequate resources and teachers, and illiteracy among adults perpetuates the cycle. Cultural factors also contribute to the low IQ score.

5. The Gambia

The Gambia, with an average IQ of 52.98, faces socio-economic challenges such as widespread poverty, limited access to basic needs, malnutrition, and underfunding in its educational system.

With a total population of 2.5 million, the country needs more resources, trained teachers, and materials to improve cognitive abilities and overall development.

Other countries with low IQ scores include Nicaragua (52.69), Guinea (53.48), Ghana (58.16), Ivory Coast (58.16), and South Sudan (58.16).