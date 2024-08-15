According to Globeair.com, there are three key features of an international airport which are; Customs and Immigration Facilities, International Flight Operations, and Global Connectivity.

Airports are key to the global logistics chain and play an important role in facilitating global trade as they enable the rapid movement of goods and services across continents.

Analysts have made a connection between airports and regional development based on the associations between airport passengers, population, and employment growth.

Countries with many international airports enjoy a substantial source of revenue from various streams, including airline fees, passenger charges, parking fees, retail rentals, and advertising.

10 countries with the most international airports

This list sourced from various aviation data shows the top 10 airports with the highest number of international airports:

Rank Country International Airports 1 United States 137 2 China 88 3 Russia 68 4 Mexico 40 5 India 39 6 France 34 7 Spain 34 8 Columbia 32 9 Italy 30 10 Iran 29

The data shows that the United States has the most international airports in the world (137). China comes in second position with 87 airports, followed by Russia (68) and Mexico (40).

Despite the absence of African countries in the list, the continent is fast emerging as a preferred destination for travellers due to its dynamic tourism potential and booming business sector.

According to Skytrax’s 2024 report on Best Airports in Africa, South African airports dominated the list with three international airports (Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, and Johannesburg International Airport).