BREAKING: Donald Trump rushed offstage as gunshots were fired at him during rally (video)

"Secret Service has implemented prures and the former President is safe," said Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

In a statement, the Trump campaign expressed gratitude to law enforcement and first responders for their swift actions during the incident. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Law enforcement sources have informed CBS News that there is no longer a threat, with the suspect believed to be either dead or in custody, though details remain unclear. Secret Service agents did engage the suspect, according to the sources.

A White House spokesperson confirmed that President Biden has received an initial briefing on the incident. Representative Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, who was present backstage, reported seeing a woman next to him get hit, along with several others.

CBS News campaign reporter Jake Rosen interviewed an eyewitness with blood on his shirt, who identified himself as an emergency room physician. He described performing CPR on a victim with a head wound. "I heard the shots. I thought it was firecrackers at first," he recounted. "Someone was screaming he's been shot. I went over, saying I'm an ER physician, let me help. The man had a head shot with lots of blood and brain matter."

A medivac helicopter landed at Allegheny General Hospital, where an individual was quickly transported. The identity and condition of this person are currently unknown. A small number of police were seen outside the hospital.