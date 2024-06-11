Malawi veep Dr. Saulos Chilima killed in plane crash with wife and 8 others

President Lazarus Chakwera declared on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, a national day of mourning.
The Malawian government confirmed that Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and nine others, including his wife, tragically lost their lives in a plane crash within the Chikangawa mountain range.
Unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash, the Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement.
The confirmation came after more than a day-long search effort in a forested area in the mountains of northern Malawi.
It all happened when an aircraft carrying Saulos Chilima, along with nine others, went missing.
According to a statement from the president's office, the Malawi Defense Force aircraft "went off the radar" after departing from the nation's capital, Lilongwe, on Monday, June 10, 2024.
Reports stated that the president ordered a search and rescue operation when aviation officials lost contact with the aircraft.
It was scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport, in the northern region of the country, shortly after 10:00 local time (11:00 BST).
Upon learning of the incident, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera cancelled his planned flight to the Bahamas.
Speaking to the nation, Chakwera announced that Chilima, accompanied by his wife, along with seven military officers and one additional passenger, were aboard a compact military aircraft.