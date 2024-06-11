ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Malawi veep Dr. Saulos Chilima killed in plane crash with wife and 8 others

Kojo Emmanuel

The Malawian government confirmed that Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and nine others, including his wife, tragically lost their lives in a plane crash within the Chikangawa mountain range.

Saulos Chilima
Saulos Chilima

President Lazarus Chakwera declared on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, a national day of mourning.

Unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash, the Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement.

The confirmation came after more than a day-long search effort in a forested area in the mountains of northern Malawi.

It all happened when an aircraft carrying Saulos Chilima, along with nine others, went missing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima
Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima Pulse Live Kenya

According to a statement from the president's office, the Malawi Defense Force aircraft "went off the radar" after departing from the nation's capital, Lilongwe, on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Reports stated that the president ordered a search and rescue operation when aviation officials lost contact with the aircraft.

It was scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport, in the northern region of the country, shortly after 10:00 local time (11:00 BST).

Upon learning of the incident, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera cancelled his planned flight to the Bahamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the nation, Chakwera announced that Chilima, accompanied by his wife, along with seven military officers and one additional passenger, were aboard a compact military aircraft.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What were the deadliest wars in history? [Filtrao]

Top 5 deadliest wars in human history

Saulos Chilima

Malawi veep Dr. Saulos Chilima killed in plane crash with wife and 8 others

Why do we cry? [Mytour]

Why do we cry when we're happy, sad, or cutting onions?