Believe it or not, some paintings have sold for hundreds of millions of dollars! These artworks are considered masterpieces, meaning they're incredibly skilled and valuable creations, making them more valuable than a house, a car, or even a private island! Let's discuss the top 5 most expensive paintings ever sold.

1. ‘Salvator Mundi’ by Leonardo da Vinci (Estimated Price: $450.3 million)

This captivating portrait of Jesus Christ, holding a crystal orb in one hand and raising the other in blessing, is shrouded in mystery. Many believe it was painted by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci himself, though some art experts debate this. The painting was lost for centuries before resurfacing in 2005 and undergoing a meticulous restoration. In 2017, it was sold at a Christie's auction for a staggering $450.3 million to a Saudi Arabian prince, making it the most expensive painting ever sold at the time.

2. ‘Interchange’ by Willem de Kooning (Price: $300 million)

A sharp contrast to the realistic style of the Salvator Mundi, "Interchange" is a masterpiece of Abstract Expressionism. Created by Dutch-American artist Willem de Kooning in 1955, this large-scale painting explodes with vibrant colours and energetic brushstrokes. The painting was originally owned by art collector David Geffen, who bought it in 1985 for a then-record price of $20 million. In 2015, he sold it privately to hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin for a reported $300 million, solidifying its place among the most valuable paintings ever.

3. ‘The Card Players’ by Paul Cézanne (Price: $250 million)

Step into the world of 19th century France with Paul Cézanne's "The Card Players." This series of paintings depicts men deeply engrossed in a game of cards. Cézanne's unique style, characterized by geometric shapes and fragmented brushwork, creates an atmosphere of quiet intensity. One of these paintings from the series was acquired by the Royal Family of Qatar in 2011 for a cool $250 million.

4. ‘Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry?)’ by Paul Gauguin (Price: $210 million)

French artist Paul Gauguin spent his later years living and painting in Tahiti. His work, heavily influenced by Polynesian culture, is known for its vibrant colours and bold symbolism. "Nafea Faa Ipoipo" (When Will You Marry?) depicts two young Tahitian women, and the title translates to a question about their marriage prospects. This painting was purchased by a Qatari collector in 2015 for a whopping $210 million, showcasing the high demand for Gauguin's work.

5. Number 17A by Jackson Pollock (Price: $200 million)

American artist Jackson Pollock is considered a pioneer of Abstract Expressionism. His signature style involves dripping and splattering paint onto a large canvas, creating a chaotic yet strangely beautiful effect. "Number 17A" is a prime example of this technique. In 2006, this painting was sold by hedge fund manager David Martinez to media mogul David Geffen (who also owned "Interchange") for a reported $200 million.

These five paintings show artistic mastery and the vast sums collectors are willing to pay for them. The value of a painting is determined by a combination of factors, including the artist's fame, the historical significance of the work, and the current market trends.