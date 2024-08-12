Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

Queensland police said that emergency services were called to the hotel in Cairns, in north-eastern Australia, around 1:50 am following reports a twin-engine helicopter had crashed into the roof.

Australian police said in a statement that the resulting impact caused a fire on top of the hotel; however, the building was evacuated as a precaution and there were no casualties. The sole occupant of the helicopter was confirmed dead at the scene and forensic investigations were underway to formally identify them.