ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Pilot dies in helicopter crash into hotel roof, investigation ongoing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sole occupant of the helicopter was confirmed dead at the scene and forensic investigations are underway to formally identify them.

Pilot dies after helicopter collides with Australian hotel rooftop [Yahoo]
Pilot dies after helicopter collides with Australian hotel rooftop [Yahoo]

Recommended articles

Queensland police said that emergency services were called to the hotel in Cairns, in north-eastern Australia, around 1:50 am following reports a twin-engine helicopter had crashed into the roof.

Australian police said in a statement that the resulting impact caused a fire on top of the hotel; however, the building was evacuated as a precaution and there were no casualties. The sole occupant of the helicopter was confirmed dead at the scene and forensic investigations were underway to formally identify them.

Police said that an exclusion zone had been declared in the area and the Forensic Crash Unit and Australian Transport Safety Bureau would prepare a report for the Coroner. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go [cdn.paris]

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go

DSC07114-1200x800

Top 10 least kid-friendly African countries