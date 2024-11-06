ADVERTISEMENT
US Elections: Donald Trump declares victory after winning Pennsylvania

Zoe Geissler

Former President Donald Trump is closing in on the presidency, having won the crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. His return to the White House now appears highly likely.

File photo: Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump addresses supporters at the Election Night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 06 November 2024. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
While the Associated Press, the American news agency, has yet to officially call the race, Donald Trump is now just three electoral votes away from securing the presidency, with current projections strongly favouring his win.

If confirmed, Trump would become only the second former president, after Grover Cleveland in 1892, to win a non-consecutive second term.

Trump already addressed his supporters in Florida. “We’ve achieved the most incredible political thing,” he said. “It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us.”

Trump was joined on stage by key figures from his personal and political life. Former First Lady Melania Trump, his son Barron, and Trump’s other children—Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany—stood with him to celebrate.

File photo: Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump, joined by his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, at the Election Night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida.. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
World leaders have already extended their congratulations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X: “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also posted on X: “Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

The election night results were unexpectedly decisive. Trump demonstrated his strength early on, winning states like Texas and Florida with ease and defying recent polls, such as one in Iowa, that seemed to show a surge of support for Vice President Harris.

