US Elections: Donald Trump declares victory after winning Pennsylvania

If confirmed, Trump would become only the second former president, after Grover Cleveland in 1892, to win a non-consecutive second term.

Trump already addressed his supporters in Florida. “We’ve achieved the most incredible political thing,” he said. “It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us.”

Trump was joined on stage by key figures from his personal and political life. Former First Lady Melania Trump, his son Barron, and Trump’s other children—Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany—stood with him to celebrate.

World leaders have already extended their congratulations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X: “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also posted on X: “Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”