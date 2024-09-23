'AJ falls too easily like Nigerian Naira' - Social media mocks Anthony Joshua

Pulse Ghana

The aftermath of the fight saw an explosion of reactions on social media, with fans and fellow fighters sharing their thoughts on the unexpected outcome.

In the wake of Anthony Joshua’s knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, social media was abuzz with creative comparisons.

One particularly popular meme likened Joshua’s dramatic fall to the moves of Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun. The meme humorously depicted Joshua’s descent to the canvas as an unexpected yet graceful dance move, drawing parallels to Raygun’s renowned agility and flair. This lighthearted comparison quickly gained traction, adding a touch of humor to the otherwise somber reactions from Joshua’s fans.

In another wave of social media reactions, Anthony Joshua’s knockout was humorously compared to the plummeting value of the Nigerian Naira. Users drew parallels between Joshua’s sudden and dramatic fall in the ring and the Naira’s ongoing depreciation, highlighting the unexpected and rapid nature of both declines. This comparison resonated widely, especially among Nigerian fans, who used the analogy to inject a bit of levity into the otherwise disappointing outcome of the match.

Another popular comparison was to Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, who was famously twisted and turned by Newcastle’s Alexander Isak last season. Memes depicted Joshua’s tumble as reminiscent of Van de Ven’s struggles on the pitch, adding a humorous sports crossover to the mix.

Fans’ Mixed Emotions

Fans of Anthony Joshua were left heartbroken by the loss, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment. Some fans called for Joshua to consider retirement, citing his recent string of defeats in the fight. Others praised Dubois for his dominant display and knockout power, acknowledging his rise in the heavyweight division.

Joshua’s Response

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Joshua was gracious in defeat, congratulating Dubois on his victory. He acknowledged his shortcomings and promised to reflect on his performance. “You know I’m pissed. you know I’m ready to kick off in the ring but I’m going to stay professional and respect my opponent,” Joshua said in a post-fight interview.

