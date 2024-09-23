ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

'AJ falls too easily like Nigerian Naira' - Social media mocks Anthony Joshua

Sammy Danso Eghan

The boxing world was left in shock as Anthony Joshua suffered a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Daniel Dubois in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Daniel Dubious knocks out Anthony Joshua
Daniel Dubious knocks out Anthony Joshua

The highly anticipated bout ended in the fifth round, with Dubois delivering a powerful right hook that sent Joshua to the canvas.

Recommended articles

Daniel Dubious knocks out Anthony Joshua
Daniel Dubious knocks out Anthony Joshua Pulse Ghana

The aftermath of the fight saw an explosion of reactions on social media, with fans and fellow fighters sharing their thoughts on the unexpected outcome.

In the wake of Anthony Joshua’s knockout loss to Daniel Dubois, social media was abuzz with creative comparisons.

ADVERTISEMENT

One particularly popular meme likened Joshua’s dramatic fall to the moves of Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun. The meme humorously depicted Joshua’s descent to the canvas as an unexpected yet graceful dance move, drawing parallels to Raygun’s renowned agility and flair. This lighthearted comparison quickly gained traction, adding a touch of humor to the otherwise somber reactions from Joshua’s fans.

In another wave of social media reactions, Anthony Joshua’s knockout was humorously compared to the plummeting value of the Nigerian Naira. Users drew parallels between Joshua’s sudden and dramatic fall in the ring and the Naira’s ongoing depreciation, highlighting the unexpected and rapid nature of both declines. This comparison resonated widely, especially among Nigerian fans, who used the analogy to inject a bit of levity into the otherwise disappointing outcome of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another popular comparison was to Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, who was famously twisted and turned by Newcastle’s Alexander Isak last season. Memes depicted Joshua’s tumble as reminiscent of Van de Ven’s struggles on the pitch, adding a humorous sports crossover to the mix.

Micky van de Ven
Micky van de Ven Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of Anthony Joshua were left heartbroken by the loss, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment. Some fans called for Joshua to consider retirement, citing his recent string of defeats in the fight. Others praised Dubois for his dominant display and knockout power, acknowledging his rise in the heavyweight division.

Daniel Dubious knocks out Anthony Joshua
Daniel Dubious knocks out Anthony Joshua Pulse Ghana

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Joshua was gracious in defeat, congratulating Dubois on his victory. He acknowledged his shortcomings and promised to reflect on his performance. “You know I’m pissed. you know I’m ready to kick off in the ring but I’m going to stay professional and respect my opponent,” Joshua said in a post-fight interview.

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

As the dust settles, the future of Anthony Joshua’s career remains uncertain. While some fans and analysts believe it’s time for him to hang up his gloves, others are hopeful that he will make a triumphant return. You

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Los Williams’: Inaki and Nico Williams announce new documentary film about their lives

‘Los Williams’: Inaki and Nico Williams announce new documentary film about their lives

GFA chases betting companies over unauthorised listing of GPL games on their platforms

GFA chases 5 betting companies over unauthorised listing of GPL games

Video: Abdul Mumin scores potential Goal of the Season in Rayo Vallecano comeback

Video: Abdul Mumin scores potential Goal of the Season to inspire Rayo Vallecano comeback

The making of Asamoah Gyan, the premature baby who became Ghana’s greatest scorer

The making of Asamoah Gyan, the premature baby who became Ghana’s greatest scorer