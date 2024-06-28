‘She’s just a friend’ - Boxer Freezy Macbones clarifies dating rumours with Delay

"I can't believe I'm seated right in front of you. You can ask Sister Denta; I've always told her that I won't marry anyone except you. Meeting you is all part of God's plan,” he said.

Freezy Macbones’ comments sparked dating rumours between the pair, especially after both were spotted together on different occasions.

However, the 33-year-old has now set the records straight on his relationship with Delay, insisting they are just friends.

"Delay is beautiful and is doing very well in her life. Many Ghanaians like her because of how she carries herself. Even on social media, business and all that stuff. And she is helping the Youth. So having such a person as a friend really helps. Delay is my friend," he said on Asempa FM.

Meanwhile, Freezy Macbones recently sought the blessing of the Asantehene, Osei Tutu II, ahead of his fight against Ibrahim Labaran.

Pulse Ghana

Freezy Macbones is set to face Labaran in a bout dubbed ‘Power of the Fists’ at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 29, 2024.

A few days before the important bout, Freezy Macbones visited the Manhyia Palace to seek the blessings of the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the boxer is seen with former footballer Samuel Inkoom visiting Otumfuo’s palace to seek his blessings.