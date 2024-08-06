‘I’m a woman!’ – Algerian boxer Imane Khelif reiterates ahead of Olympic semi-final

Last week, the 25-year-old, who previously failed a gender eligibility test, breezed past Italy’s Angela Carini within 45 seconds.

She booked her place in the quarter-finals of the women's 66kg contest after Carini abandoned the fight in the first round.

Pulse Ghana

Khelif then defeated Hungary’s Luca Anna Hamori 5-0 to advance to the semi-finals, where she’ll be facing Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng on Tuesday, August 6.

Imane Khelif affirms womanhood

Speaking ahead of the semi-final clash, Khelif said, as quoted by Fox News: "I am a woman… I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren’t affected deeply.

"They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response."

She also urged fans across the world to stop bullying athletes, insisting it can destroy those who are not mentally tough.

"I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects.

"It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying,” Khelif added.

Last year, Khelif was disqualified from the World Championships for failing a gender eligibility test following a series of DNA tests after her sex was questioned.

However, with the International Boxing Association no longer recognised by the IOC, the boxer was cleared to compete at this year’s Olympics.

