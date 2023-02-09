Joshua Clottey: I urinated blood after fighting Richard Gutierrez

Although he won the fight by majority decision, the former IBF champion maintains that it was his most difficult contest.

According to Clottey, his ribs were so hurt that he couldn’t cough and even urinated blood after the fight against the Colombian.

“My most difficult fight was against [Richard] Gutierez; it is not [Antonio] Margarito, it is not [Miguel] Cotto, it was Gutierrez,” the 45-year-old said on Joy News’ Prime Take.

“After the fight, I could not cough because my ribs were affected. The guy really worked on me. He hit me so hard to the extent I peed blood, pure red blood when I got back to my hotel.”

Meanwhile, Clottey also revealed that he deliberately lost his fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2010 after being cheated by his manager.

Thirteen (13) years ago, the Ghanaian boxer was involved in one of the biggest fights of his career when he faced Pacquiao.

Clottey ultimately lost the bout by unanimous decision after deploying a defensive tactic and failing to give the fans a show.

The aftermath of the fight was predictably dominated by many conspiracy theories, with some even claiming the 45-year-old tanked the contest.

And Clottey has now disclosed that he deliberately “blew up” the fight against Pacquiao because his manager cheated him and made him earn less money from the bout.

“I regret signing with that manager, I regret listening to the trainer but it made me strong not to allow anyone negotiate on my behalf. I was supposed to make more money,” he said in the same interview.

“I was not happy about the Pacquiao fight because I had three years on my contract with my manager so I decided to blow it up. I even went to his office to negotiate for him to take 25 per cent so I take eight per cent but he said no.”